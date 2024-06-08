Prudential PLC Invests $21.35 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,470,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,761. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $255.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.