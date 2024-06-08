Prudential PLC Purchases 1,781 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.08. 5,111,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

