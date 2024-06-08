Prudential PLC Purchases 22,593 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,085,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

