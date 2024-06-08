Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 383,107.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Nucor by 161.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.75.

Nucor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,570. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.