Prudential PLC Reduces Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,010. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

