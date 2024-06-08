Prudential PLC Sells 1,283 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in American Tower by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in American Tower by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.6 %

American Tower stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

