Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,324 shares of company stock valued at $98,374. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 609.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNG stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

