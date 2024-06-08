Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $29,950.09 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $10,312.64.

On Monday, April 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $8,868.16.

On Friday, March 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $11,082.24.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG opened at $6.94 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,077,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 24.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 401,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 989,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $3,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

