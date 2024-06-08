Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $3.50. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 1,311 shares changing hands.
Pyxus International Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.
About Pyxus International
Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxus International
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.