Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Lifted by Zacks Research

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALLO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

