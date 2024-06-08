Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Decreased by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,387,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,627,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after buying an additional 174,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

