Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for CVS Health Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

