Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $330.29 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $330.29 million and approximately $47.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.57 or 0.05315753 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00046855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,183,624 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

