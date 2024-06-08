Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CarMax by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Down 1.3 %

CarMax stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,845. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

