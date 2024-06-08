Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 154,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $12,093,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,022,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,483,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Camtek by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $7,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

Camtek stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.42. 490,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

