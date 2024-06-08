Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,139,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.
Plug Power Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,149,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,592,180. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Plug Power
In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
Featured Stories
