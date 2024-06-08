Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,175,856 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,175,856 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. YCG LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,611. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

