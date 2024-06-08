Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,626 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $35,195,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cable One by 24.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE CABO traded down $11.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.94 and a 1 year high of $749.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

