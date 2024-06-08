Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $8.95 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.59. 105,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,128. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.77 and a 1 year high of $451.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.00.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

