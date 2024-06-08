QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.4% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,522,000 after buying an additional 170,129 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

