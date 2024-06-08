QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $234,424.52

QUASA (QUA) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $234,424.52 and approximately $1,975.55 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,344.29 or 1.00013978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00096121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00184523 USD and is up 43.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,310.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

