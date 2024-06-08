Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QBR.B. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

QBR.B opened at C$28.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.25 and a twelve month high of C$34.47.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

