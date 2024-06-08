Radicle (RAD) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radicle (RAD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. Radicle has a total market cap of $84.83 million and $4.15 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,815,475 coins. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

