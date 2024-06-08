Ratan Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EYPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EYPT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 727,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,512. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $473.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. Research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Stories

