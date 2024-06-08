Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $5.66 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000. Boeing makes up about 3.7% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

BA stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. 3,374,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

