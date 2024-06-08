Ratan Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 44,785 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000. Block makes up 2.3% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Block by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SQ traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. 6,602,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,153,310. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

