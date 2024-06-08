Ratan Capital Management LP Takes $957,000 Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.41. 505,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,036. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

