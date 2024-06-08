RBG (LON:RBGP) Shares Down 2.5%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.66 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). Approximately 150,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 329,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

RBG Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.30.

Insider Transactions at RBG

In other news, insider Jon Divers bought 333,333 shares of RBG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97 ($38,436.86). Company insiders own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Further Reading

