Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $199.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

RRX stock opened at $141.33 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.54.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.



Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

