Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $197.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $145.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 583.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

