Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.47 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Request has a total market cap of $132.83 million and $2.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13679817 USD and is down -8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $5,815,409.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

