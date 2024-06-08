Reviewing OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Park National (NYSE:PRK)

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Park National and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 2 0 0 2.00 OceanFirst Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Park National currently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.77%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Park National.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Park National has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Park National pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 22.03% 12.13% 1.37% OceanFirst Financial 15.54% 6.17% 0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park National and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $564.30 million 3.91 $126.73 million $7.90 17.28 OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.32 $104.03 million $1.71 8.42

Park National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OceanFirst Financial. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Park National on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

