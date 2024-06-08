RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $320.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $268.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.29. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 124.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in RH by 542.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in RH by 1,304.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 0.6% in the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

