Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.39

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.39 and traded as low as C$29.84. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$29.89, with a volume of 1,995 shares traded.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.11, for a total transaction of C$138,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,422. Corporate insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

