Ripio Credit Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $240.61 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $240.61 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,465.16 or 1.00004299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00097164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00174188 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $335.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.