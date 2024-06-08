Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $189,652.98 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roku Trading Down 1.1 %

Roku stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Roku by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

