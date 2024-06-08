Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CEO Sells $566,400.00 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

