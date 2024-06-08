Royal Bank of Canada Increases Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $19.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Magnite has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $269,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,011 shares of company stock worth $1,274,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite by 17.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

