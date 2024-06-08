RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.11. 3,526,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

