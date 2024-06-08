RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

RTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.11. 3,526,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,565. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

