Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Declares Dividend of $5.10

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 5.0958 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Schibsted ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNY opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
