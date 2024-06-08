Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Declares Dividend of $5.10

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 5.0958 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Schibsted ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNY opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

