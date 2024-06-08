Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 29,530 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $197,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $978.70. 353,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,742. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,035.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,026.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

