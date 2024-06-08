Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 5,527 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of BlackRock worth $185,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,357 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
