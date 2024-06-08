Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $253,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,050,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,791,000 after buying an additional 1,027,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,908,000 after acquiring an additional 975,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $147.08. 5,111,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

