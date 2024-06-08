Schroder Investment Management Group Has $296.85 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,086,125 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $296,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,303 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,937 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22,145.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after buying an additional 1,107,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. 8,043,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

