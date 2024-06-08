Schroder Investment Management Group Has $63.35 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.88% of Cognex worth $63,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cognex by 71.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,008. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

