Schroder Investment Management Group Has $68.13 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1,472.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120,096 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of HP worth $68,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 8,718,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.