Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,025,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 814,559 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.65% of Western Union worth $71,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 1,092.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 0.2 %

Western Union stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,501. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

