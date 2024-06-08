Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 9,629,673 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,629,673 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.53% of Trip.com Group worth $356,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,727 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 99,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,471,000 after acquiring an additional 837,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

