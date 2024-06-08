Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,321 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gentex were worth $88,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 861,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,315. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.